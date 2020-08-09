Okorocha to Igbo leaders: Shun party differences, work together

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Former governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has called on politicians of Igbo extraction to shun party differences and work together in the interest of the South East zone.

Okorocha who made the call during a visit to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia a State at the Government House, Umuahia, stressed the need for all Igbo sons and daughters to always have the development of the region in mind. He noted that the unity and progress of the Igbo nation should come first before politics.

The senator promised that federal lawmakers from the zone will continue to do their best at the national level for the overall development of the South East and commended the Governor on the way he has been able to handle the issue of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

The former governor also lauded Ikpeazu’s qualities which he said has made Abia one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Governor Ikpeazu described Okorocha as a courageous and focused Igbo leader who has stood firm in defense of the Igbo nation, adding that the Igbo nation has always been proud of him.

The governor expressed hope that the regular intervention of the senator at the national level will continue to pave way for the development of the South East region.

He further commended Okorocha and other leaders for standing by him while he was undergoing treatment of COVID-19, describing the senator as a brother and dependable ally.

