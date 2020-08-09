Okorocha’s monarchs, kinsmen pledge support to Uzodimma

Traditional rulers in Ideato South council area and kinsmen of former Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha have thrown their weight behind Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma.

They said they will back Uzodimma for his exemplary leadership and smooth administration of the state.

Okorocha, who is not in good terms with Uzodimma, hails from Ogboko community in Ideato South council area.

Speaking when the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Mobilisation, Mrs. Josephine Nnoham, played host to them in Owerri, the state capital, the monarchs said Uzodimma has started entrenching good governance and continued to accord them their due respect as custodians of tradition.

Chairman of the Ideato South LGA Council of Traditional Rulers and traditional ruler of Umuakam community, HRH Eze Peter Ewuzie as well as the traditional ruler of Ogboko, Eze F. J. Egenokwu, applauded the Governor’s commitment to participatory democracy and security.

They said allowing traditional rulers play major roles in community policing programme “showed how much the governor wants us to be part of the governance”.

They monarch also hailed the Governor for the calibre of individuals he appointed into government, describing Nnoham as an experienced politician, who would play major role in the success of the administration in the state.

Nnoham, who is the former Imo Woman Leader of the PDP, called on the traditional rulers to unite their subjects toward execution of community projects that would accelerate the pace of development across Ideato South LGA.