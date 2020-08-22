Okowa lauds Primate Okoh for fight against same-sex marriage

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has paid tributes to the retired Primate, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, and the Most Rev’d Nicholas Okoh for his fight against same-sex marriages.

Okowa gave the commendation on Saturday at the Retirement Thanksgiving Service for Primate Nicholas Okoh which held at the St. Michael’s Anglican Church Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the State.

He said Primate Okoh stood for truth and deserves all the accolades for not succumbing to global pressures on the subject.

“We have come here to thank God for giving us a brother and father such as our retired Primate, Most Rev’d Nicholas Okoh.

“Since 2010 when he became Primate, life has returned to Owa Kingdom and Ika nation because he is always praying for us.

He was true to his faith of Anglicanism, and i have always seen him as a role model. He lived through to that and am glad he carried on that position and the Lord blessed him.

“At a time when a lot of things were going on in the Anglican Communion worldwide, he stood like the soldier of truth that he is. He was one of the few African Primates who declined to attend a meeting over gay marriages. We thank God that he was not carried away by the global sentiments.

“Even in the Senate when we passed the anti-gay marriage bill, there were all manner of pressures from all over the world and this anti-same sex marriage bill was one of the things used against the re-election of President Goodluck Jonathan,” he said

“We thank God for him because we learnt a lot of things from him. He truly was a shining star and a true humble man, we are proud of him. Sometimes people say Okowa is humble, but when you look at the people he looks up to humility is their lifestyle.

“As a builder in the body of Christ he has done a lot in buidling for Christ and we will continue to be proud of him at all times. Being the first ever Primate from Delta, you made us proud and we give God the glory.” Okowa said.

He commended Primate Ndukuba for his truthful sermons and urged him to continue speaking truth to power.

In his sermon, Primate, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, the Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba called on Nigerians to put their trust and seek the help of God in solving the challenges bedevilling the nation.

He said God was willing to restore the nation’s glory if the people were willing to choose serving God in truth and in spirit.

“As we come together to celebrate the faithfulness of God in the life of his servant and family for impacting his generation.

“We can only receive help from God if we are joint operators with God, for God will never send you without helping you. And it is the grace and support of God in the life of our father that we are celebrating today. The Lord has indeed helped him in life and ministry.

“The greatest thing we have as Christians is the presence of God. God is the rock of our help and the hope of the hopeless and whoever put his trust in him shall be saved. If we will repent and seek him, the Lord will forgive us and fight our battles.

“A man helped by God comes with gratitude and humility and it is only a grateful heart that appreciates and thanks God. We thank God for a man like David in our time. As we seek the help of God, he will restore in totality everything that the enemy has sought to take away from us.” Ndukuba stated.

On his part, His Royal Majesty, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the Obi of Owa Kingdom commended Primate Okoh for being an illustrious son of the kingdom and for his fight against immorality in the church.

“As a soldier of Christ, an agent of truth and the pointer of light. If not for God who would have taken you through this path?

“You met your people better than you left them 10 years ago when you were curated Primate. What only God can do, no man can do.” the Owa Monarch said.

Most Rev’d Nicholas Okoh in his remark thanked Governor Okowa for his support throughout his tenure as Primate.

He said he was not just thanking God because he was retiring from the church active service, but for surviving when he took the bold step to leave his village 51 years ago.

“I left the village 51 years ago at 4am by foot. I Am happy am able to come back alive and whatever achievement and promotion we have attained, it is by the grace of God.” he stated.