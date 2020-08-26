Olubandan Of Ibadanland Clocks 92; Makinde Felicitates

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has felicitated with Oba Saliu Adetunji, (Aje Ogungunniso I), the Olubadan of Ibadanland, as he clocks 92 on earth.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Wednesday, stated that the foremost monarch “personifies greatness and honour.”

He added that the tenure of the monarch, has witnessed huge successes, unprecedented growth and development in his domain.

Makinde described the Olubadan as a royal pillar and custodian of Ibadan’s great values, rich history and tradition

The statement quoted Makinde as saying: “On behalf of the government of Oyo State, the sons and daughters of Ibadanland and the good people of Oyo State, I celebrate our revered father and monarch, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, on his 92nd birthday.

“Kabiyesi has been our royal pillar and custodian of the great values, rich history and tradition of our people.

“His tenure has coincided with huge successes, unprecedented growth and development of his domain.

“Oba Adetunji has continued to personify greatness, honour and candour and he has continued to be an exemplar as a royal father and elder.

“Kabiyesi, as you add another year, may the Almighty God uphold you and imbue you with good health and agility to continue to lead your people.”

