Olufisayomi’s love for music

Olushola Victor

AT the age of fourteen and in high school, Owoseni Olufisayomi formed a music crew with his colleagues and they always entertained the school environment and their locality.

Following his childhood experience, he knew music was what he wanted to do. As a teenager, he was already writing his own music and performing at various events in Sango-Ota, Ogun State where he was brought up.

At some point, Olufisayomi, who is putting finishing touches to his album, moved to Johannesburg, South Africa and released his first single, “Catch Feelings.” The song made the top 5 in South Africa and he also received an award at African Social Entertainment Awards (ASEA) as the Best Hip-Hop Act in 2019.

Olufisayomi signed a record deal with Atom Records World Wide in Johannesburg and released a single titled, ”In My Life” in 2020. His album, Zamani Of Our Time (ZOOT), according to him, will make a big impact in Africa.