Olumilua was not materialistic, says Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has described the late ex-Ondo State Governor, Bamidele Olumilua as a leader who valued self respect, saying he was never a contract -seeking individual nor in quest for material acquisition.

He added that the late Olumilua never wavered from speaking truth to power owing to the fact that he was not materialistic or compromised his integrity through unnecessary drive for contracts and other enjoyments. Fayemi spoke in Ikere-Ekiti, yesterday, during the interdenominational burial procession held for late Olumilua. Olumilua, who died on August 4, aged 80, was the governor of the old Ondo state between 1992 and 1993, on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

At the ceremony, ace gospel musician, Evangelist Bola Are rendered songs to thrill the congregation at the church programme held at the chapel built within the premises of Great Expectations Hotel owned by the late All Progressives Congress (APC) leader along Ado-Akure highway in Ikere-Ekiti.

Political heavyweights at the burial included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, as well as former governors, Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State among other dignitaries across Nigeria and beyond.

Fayemi applauded Olumilua for his love and compassion for Ekiti, saying he had left an indelible footprint on Ekiti’s socio-political sands. In his sermon entitled ‘inevitability of Death’, Pastor T.O. Falade of the Gospel Faith Mission International, described death as a debt everyone, rich or poor will pay to either gain eternity or hell fire.

In her eulogies to the late Olumilua, the deceased’s first daughter, Yetunde Banjo, described her father as a stickler for rules, whose erudition and love for scholarship knew no bounds. Dignitaries at the ceremony included Olusegun Mimiko, Segun Oni, Ayo Fayose, Olusola Eleka, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Bisi Egbeyemi, Babafemi Ojudu, Bimbo Daramola and Yemi Adaramodu.

