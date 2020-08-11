Olutunde Oni@80; Killings; NMA

Tony Marinho

COVID-19 records deaths approaching 740,000, infections 20,500,000, with around 48,000 recognised cases and 960 deaths in Nigeria. Stay safe!!

Dr Olutunde Oni, a distinguished product of Government College, Ibadan and distinguished medical professional and doyen of the private medical practice, fluent in German, having attained his medical professional training in Germany, and still in active practice, was 80, Sunday August 9. He is a Past District Governor of Rotary International and foundation member and the current chairman of Educare Trust, a youth targeted NGO and was Oyo State chairman, of the NMA, and also chairman of Ibadan Dining Club which was founded by late Chief Simeon Adebo. Happy Birthday, Sir, and many more healthy years. O, and Yes, he taught us briefly in St Gregory’s College in the 1960s.

Our hearts go out to all people of Lebanon as they struggle with the trauma of the huge blast in Beirut port taking at least 200 dead and 5000 injured with thousands of homes and workplaces destroyed.

Killings in Southern Kaduna’-police arrest protesters. Why are Nigeria’s presidents silent, or are they noisy in private? Don’t ‘Black Lives Matter’ to them??? The torrent of tears shed for the dead have bled like their blood into the red earth around their angry graves. Has government arrested anyone or prevented attacks? It is impossible to protect one’s family if disarmed by security before attacks -an intelligence breach or spies. Are security agencies Unavailable? Motorcycles have heat trails trackable by drone, Nigasat or UNsat to their lair. When one reports assault to police one risks becoming accused. The dead paid the price of life. Why is Southern Kaduna lethal? The authorities claim it is not religious but inter-community clashes. Locals claim government complicity. If only the dead could announce their killers!! The president and governor speak differently from the survivors.

‘Armed Fulani killed 33 in Southern Kaduna Attack -SOKAPU’, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union. New victims were killed with names released but no murderers held. So, a protest should highlight government failure to preserve life, peace and security. Our mothers marched ‘naked’ recently to protest these constant murders. The #RevolutionNow protest led to arrests. Are they not the wrong people to arrest for mourning and holding government to its neglected but sworn oath to protect the vulnerable? Many asked if there is complicity in killings. It is an insult to Nigeria for government official spokesmen to denigrate the protest as an ‘irritation’. Are the dead an ‘irritation’ too?? No!!! They did not kill themselves. Will that same presidential spokesman dare to go, without guards, to the ‘irritated’ families of dead ‘irritated’ victims in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf LGA? Since I was a child, Zango Kataf has been under onslaught. How they survive is a testimony to resilience under adversity, foreign and local. Government should support the citizenry with closely monitored security, who are not extortionist but supportive to ensure peace. The happenings in Southern Kaduna demonstrate inadequacy of any anti-bandit war. The governor and the president are failing the country and Zango Kataf in particular. They must eschew religious and ethnic branding to achieve the award of true leadership. Anything less is failure.

The thirst for power, political and financial, exists in everyone. Some professions, including medicine, are supposed to be like Caesar’s wife, above accusation and reproach, more-so because of the humanitarian aspects of the calling– ‘Do no harm’!! Unfortunately, the use of NMA office at state level on the CV as a stepping stone to Commissioner of Health, NMA President and then perhaps federal minister is a strategy irresistible to politicalised doctors, mimicking the NBA. Governments interfere in professional body elections presumable to muzzle intellectual middleclass opposition to their political neglect of citizens. The stakes seem high enough for a few doctors to use violence and mischief to rig or ruin good elections to disenfranchise colleague voters. The ‘Medical Thuggery’ or ‘Doctors Violent Voting’ witnessed in Enugu NMA is disheartening because successful elections have been held silently across the country mostly using e-voting with around 1000 voters in each election with no Covid-19 and no violence. The few instigators of the Enugu debacle are an NMA disgrace. They should face charges, pay all medical, structural and clean-up costs and be suspended from work and the NMA and face an NMA/MDCN Disciplinary Committee Hearing and risk being struck off the Medical Register for ‘Practices unbecoming of a doctor’ and breaking the Hippocratic Oath. But ‘No Knowledge is Wasted’ even negative results. From this ‘Clinical Case’ a few Enugu NMA renegades have confirmed that ‘Political Corruption of Mind and Body’ is a dangerous ‘Communicable Disease’ as it has crossed from pure politics into Medicine. Fortunately experiments across Nigeria by the NMA prove it is treatable by compulsory e-voting. So, it will not be the ‘Next Pandemic’.

Calculate the lives destroyed by one person in an NNDC/MDAs, NASS believing wrongly that ‘Commission’ means not ‘A Body to Serve’ but ‘A Percentage (20-100%) of Every Budget or Contract’. Every state has always had enough to ‘Make Their State Great’ but the leaders have, without other tribes, crippled their own flesh and blood enriching five or six relatives but the extended family suffers, like the rest, neglect of good sustainable developments and scholarship opportunities. Personal stolen wealth is no substitute for collective economic and social satisfaction and must be forcibly removed from ‘The Nigerian Political Leadership Handbook’.

