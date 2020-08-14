OML 11: Reps member hails Wike, judiciary over Rivers court victory against Shell

Says court judgment exposes how oil giants undermine Rivers entitlements

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Federal legislator, Dumnamene Dekor, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike and Nigeria’s judiciary on Rivers state’s court victory against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over ownership of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11.

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt had on Thursday held Shell guilty of infringement on the Rivers Government’s title to vast assets of OML 11 said to have been acquired by the government under Wike, decades after Shell, the original operator quite exploration of oil on the lease following faceoff with Ogoni host communities.

Dekor, Member, Representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, in a statement following the judgment said Friday that, “Wike deserves commendation for securing another landmark court victory against Shell for Rivers state.

“The judgment in Suit No.PHC/652/CS/2020 delivered by Justice Charles Nwogu is further proof of Wike’s concern for Rivers’ people firm belief in the judiciary as a true interpreter of conflicting constitutional matters which has earned the judiciary the toga as last hope of the common man.

“They need to approach the court became imperative over the failure of SPDC to obey earlier judgments including that of the Supreme Court Suit No SC/731/2017 concerning interests accrued and not paid from fixed assets in kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and those in OML 11 sold to Rivers State.

“The decision has further demonstrated Wike as a leader who believes in the rule of law and ever ready to pursue any case aimed at securing that which belongs to the state to its logical conclusion.

By this judgment, the SPDC is duty-bound to ensure that the earlier orders of the superior courts are executed to the advantage of the Rivers State government (Claimant).

“The judgment exposes various ways the rights and benefits of the State were being undermined by oil multinationals who have always taken the peaceful disposition and silence of Rivers people for granted until Wike decided to confront the defendant’s lingering defiant appropriation of the said assets despite the completed sale of the assets head-on.”

Vanguard

The post OML 11: Reps member hails Wike, judiciary over Rivers court victory against Shell appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...