Omo-Agege: govt shouldn’t scrap Amnesty

Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has urged the Federal Government to shelve alleged plans to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

He called on Niger Delta people to hold their leaders accountable.

Omo-Agege spoke in Abuja at the weekend when a socio-political organisation, New Era Forum, visited him.

A statement by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga, described alleged moves to scrap the programme as premature, ill-timed and capable of truncating the fragile peace in the region.

The statement reads: “I don’t think the timing is right for the Amnesty Programme to be scrapped. We have challenges right now in the Northeast, the ravages of Boko Haram, banditry in Northwest and Northcentral.

“These are enough challenges. I don’t believe this is the time to reawaken the militant agitation in Niger Delta; it is premature and ill-timed.

“That is not to say this programme must stay in perpetuity. But I don’t believe the goals set have been completely achieved.”

Omo-Agege also urged the people to hold their leaders to account.

According to him, leaders in Niger Delta have failed in utilising funds released for the region’s development.

“I have been privy to all budgetary estimates that were passed in the eighth and in ninth Assembly. All that we are entitled to as a region has been given to us, but we have failed Mr. President because we have not held those entrusted with the resources accountable.

“It is left for us to ask questions on how funds released for our region’s development have been utilised. It is left for us to identify the projects that we believe will best meet our people’s needs…”

Group leader Sunday Onyewonsa called for a security summit to fashion out solutions to challenges facing the region.

He stressed the need to declare a state of emergency on Niger Delta roads.

Onyewonsa called on Omo-Agege to prevail on the Federal Government not to scrap Amnesty, saying it should rather be overhauled to run till end of the administration.