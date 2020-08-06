Omo-Agege, Ibori get kudos on birthday

An industrialist and Managing Director of Liquefied Resources Limited in United States, Tony Amechi, has congratulated two notable Niger Delta sons, on their birthdays.

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege turned 57 on Monday, August 3, and former Delta State Governor James Ibori was 62 on Tuesday. Omo-Agege was a secretary to the Delta State government towards the end of Ibori’s second term in 2007.

In a goodwill message, Amechi described Omo-Agege as a strong character and a politician who shares the concerns of his people.

He said the Urhobo-born politician had shown enormous capacity in the nation’s politics, noting that since becoming deputy Senate president, Omo-Agege had impacted positively in his constituents.

The industrialist, who doubles as chief executive officer of TAJ Machinery Limited, Nigeria, Cameroon and U.S, hailed the senator’s quality representation, and recognised his worthy distribution of palliatives worth over N80 million to his constituents during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

A politician with such a large heart and strong leadership, “we all wish him life more abundantly’’ to continue the good work the Lord entrusted in him. The Ndokwa-born founder of Tony Amechi Foundation, said: “All we pray for more success in his endeavours, superlative health, excellence and uplifting in his efforts at delivering quality services to humanity… We congratulate and rejoice with him.”

Also, in a statement, Amechi hailed the man popularly called the Odidigboigbo of Africa, describing him as ’’the founder of modern Delta State and Niger Delta’’.

The industrialist extolled the Oghara-born politician and publisher, noting that Ibori’s records and political sagacity remained unbeaten in the politics of Delta State.

He said “Ibori became governor of the state at a critical stage when Asaba, the state capital, was a hamlet but in a short time, he turned the small village into a metropolitan city…’’.

Amechi recognised the former governor’s resource control battle with the Federal Government, to ensure that equity and justice was done to the oil-rich Niger Delta.

The war still rages, but with other compatriots he championed this goal with vigour, leading to 13 per cent derivation from proceeds of oil and gas enjoyed in the region today.

Amechi hailed Ibori’s success in fostering peace in the multilingual state, and noted that his ‘glorious mark’ as a fine leader and builder of human resources would forever endear him to the hearts of Deltans.

‘’Ibori’s tenure as governor paved the way for the positive developments in the state till date.

“We appreciate a man with a large heart, a good man who stands in for the best at all times. We pray God endows him with long life to continue his good work’’, he said.

