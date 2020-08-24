Ondo 2020: Ajayi, ‘pseudo’ group bicker over allegation of stockpiling arms, training militia

By Dayo Johnson

A group under the auspices of Ondo State Youths Initiative (OSYI) has accused the deputy governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of ZLP, Hon Agboola Ajayi, of allegedly stockpiling arms and training a militia ahead of the election.

The group said except there is a proactive security intervention, the governorship election in the state may be marred with violence and irregularities.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Babatope Okeowo, said that “The All Progressives Congress (APC) led State Government should come forward and make the allegation instead of hiding under the auspice of pseudo organization.

“A quick check showed there is no organisation known as Ondo State Youth Initiative (OSYI), an indication that it is the APC led state government which unleashed terror on the citizens under the pretence of conducting Local Government election on Saturday that was making the allegation.”

The state Coordinator of the group, Comrade Lukman Akintoye, at a briefing in Akure had urged security agencies to be on the lookout, particularly on the influx of strange faces during the election period.

They alleged that part of the grand plan was to use the political thugs to disrupt the exercise in the stronghold of his political opponents.

Akintoye said that councils, where they planned to destabilise the poll, include Ese-Odo, Ilaje, Akure South, Owo, Idanre, Akoko North East and Ose.

ALSO READ: Akeredolu to swear in newly elected council chairmen Monday morning

“lnformation at our disposal revealed that Ajayi in connection with some governors, who are sponsoring his governorship ambition, in their clandestine move are perfecting plans on how to deploy men of this militia group into these various local governments, three weeks before the poll with the sole aim of causing violence on the election day.

They appealed to politicians and candidates of the various political parties, taking part in the exercise, to play by the rules and not heat up the polity, saying the group is vehemently praying that the 1983 crisis won’t repeat itself again in the state.

The group said; “We want to put the public and our security agencies on alert and warn them to be wary of strange faces and movement in their neighbourhood, particularly people in Ese-Odo, Ilaje, Owo, Akure South, Idanre, Akoko North East and Ose local governments.”

Ajayi in his reaction said if there is anybody stockpiling arms, “it is the APC leaders in the State as demonstrated in the just concluded charade called Local Government election on Saturday.

“On Saturday’s election, government officials in convince with security agencies carted away ballot boxes. They broke limbs and destroyed properties.

Okeowo added that “What the APC led government did on Saturday was a rehearsal for October 10 governorship election and people of the state must be prepared to defend their votes.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.