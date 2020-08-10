Ondo 2020: Akeredolu blasts Mimiko for abandoning projects

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

For the first time in his over three years stay in office, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Monday, came hard on his predecessor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

Governor Akeredolu said his predecessor abandoned projects begun by late Olusegun Agagu.

Akeredolu said the Ondo seaport project envisioned by late Agagu was abandoned by Mimiko.

He said the seaport would have become a reality if Mimiko had continued with the vision.

The Ondo Governor said Mimiko also abandoned the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa as well as left six months unpaid salaries.

Governor Akeredolu said he would defeat all candidates from other political parties in the October 10 governorship election.

Akeredolu who spoke during the flag-off of distribution of palliatives donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) promised to complete the seaport project before the end of his second term.

He said over 200,000 households have received palliatives since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Akeredolu stated that apart from the most vulnerable that got palliatives, patients in the hospitals; the sick, pregnant, and women and nursing mothers also received palliatives.

He said the items donated by CA-COVID would get to 50,000 households.

His words, “We have been forced by COVID-19 outbreak to review downward our budget just like every other State and the Federal Government, but nevertheless God Almighty has made it possible for us to continue to pay salaries and the implementation of our various shining across the State.

“Let us not be in doubt that a new foundation has been laid for Ondo while the sun is shinning. Port Ondo is on the way. By the grace of God, I will complete it.

“If previous government had shown concern, we would have had a seaport. Agagu started it but we had a government that abandoned it.

“That government abandoned OAUSTEC. Come on Saturday and see the wonderful work we are doing there.

“We have been in the office for about 42 months and have paid salaries and allowances for 48 months. The six months extra being the carry-over debt from the immediate past administration, despite our lean purse since we took over.”

Chairman of Ondo COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, Pastor Akin Olotu, said individuals that did not benefit from the other phases of distribution would be reached out to.

Spokesman of Mimiko, John Paul Akinduro, did not pick calls to his phone.

