Ondo 2020: Aspirants jostle to be named Jegede’s running mate

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Aspirants that contested at the primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are jostling to be named as running mate to Eyitayo Jegede for the October 10 governorship election.

Jegede clinched the PDP ticket by polling 888 to defeat his closest rival, Hon Agboola Ajayi, who got 657 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Tuesday August 18, as the deadline for the substitution of names of governorship candidates and deputies for Ondo governorship election.

Jegede had earlier dropped the name of one of his aides, Olumide Ogunje, as his running mate but pressure is on him to replace the name with one of the aspirants preferably from Ilaje local government area.

Sources said PDP Elders in Ondo have dropped the named of three aspirants, Godday Erewa who polled 14 votes, Sola Ebiseni, 29 votes, and Banji Okunomo who scored 90.

They all hail from Ilaje local government.

The PDP candidate had earlier rejected pressure to pick Ajayi citing reasons that he needed somebody he could trust.

Other names submitted were John Mafo and Tunde Akindehin.

