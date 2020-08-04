ONDO 2020: Defected deputy governor shuns PDP state congress

*** He is in Abuja perfecting his defection plan – aide

*** To defect to ZLP Thursday and Friday this week

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE Defected deputy governor of Ondo state Hon Agboola Ajayi was conspicuously absent at the state congress of the party held in Akure, the state capital.

Ajayi absent at the congress today confirmed his defection to Zenith Labour Party ZLP.

His aides and supporters were equally absent

Only delegates from his Ese- Odo council area of the state were seen at the venue of the congress.

One of his aides confided in Vanguard that their boss was away in Abuja to perfect his defection plan slated for Thursday and Friday this week.

Ajayi according to findings barring any change will be going to his Apoi ward in Ese- Odo on Thursday to resign his membership of the PDP and same time register as member of the ZLP.

He would then publicly join the ZLP this Friday according to reliable party source.

Meanwhile, over 2000 delegates are voting at the congress to elect state party executives.

The deputy chairman of the party Hon Fatai Adams and the former national youth leader of the party Dennis Alonge- Niyi are contesting for the state chairmanship position.

Accreditation of delegates across the 18 council area started early while voting commenced almost immediately.

As at noon only the party’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede was present at the venue of the congress.

Speaking with newsmen, the caretaker chairman of the party in the state Hon Clement Faboyede said the election would be transparent.

Faboyede assured that the congress would produce a formidable team ahead of the Oct 10 governorship election.

According to him ” all the aspirants have agreed to team up with the new executives that will emerge after today’s election to move the party forward.

