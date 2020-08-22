Daily News

Ondo 2020: INEC releases final list of candidates

By
0
Post Views: Visits 45

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The final list was shared via the official Twitter handle of the commission on Friday. It was also followed with a statement by the spokesperson of the commission, Festus Okoye.

In his statement, Mr Okoye said four political parties made substitutions. The parties are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Group lauds governments, Nigerians on fight against COVID-19

Previous article

California fires force thousands to flee as governor asks for help

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News