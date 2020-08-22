Ondo 2020: INEC releases final list of candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The final list was shared via the official Twitter handle of the commission on Friday. It was also followed with a statement by the spokesperson of the commission, Festus Okoye.

In his statement, Mr Okoye said four political parties made substitutions. The parties are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).