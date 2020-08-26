Ondo 2020: Jegede begins reconciliation moves

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede has begun reconciliation moves with aggrieved party leaders in Ondo South senatorial district.

Some party members last week resolved to boycott campaign activities of Jegede over his choice of his running mate.

Party sources said Jegede pleaded with Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South) to help him organise PDP leaders in the zone.

At a stakeholders meeting of some selected leaders of Ondo South at Tofowomo’s residence in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo, the aggrieved PDP leaders from five local governments were said to have lambasted Jegede for picking a member of the House of Representatives as his running mate.

The source said the meeting lasted for over five hours and Jegede pleaded with them to work for his victory at the polls.

Senator Tofowomo was said to have agreed to work for Jegede even though five aspirants boycotted the meeting without any reason.

It was gathered only one aspirant, Banji Okunomo, attended the meeting.

Senator Tofowomo reportedly told the gathering that the meeting was to look for ways to reconcile all divided interests within the party.

Tofowomo, who expressed worry over how things were getting worse for the PDP in Ondo South, appealed to all members to let go of their grievances for the interest of the party

The aggrieved members were said to have told Jegede to spring into action to meet others if he really wants genuine reconciliation.

Jegede was asked to move to each local government to meet with stakeholders before kicking off his campaigns.