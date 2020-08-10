Daily News

Ondo 2020: Mass defection looms in APC, PDP as Deputy Gov defects

Mass defection looms in APC, PDP as Ondo Deputy Gov dumps defects
The guber candidates of ZLP, APC and PDP

By Dayo Johnson

Findings revealed that some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party(PDP) have perfected plans to move to Zenith Labour Party, ZLP with the defection of Ajayi.

The plan defection of political bigwigs from the two major political parties was to help Ajayi realise his governorship ambition in the new party.

Recall that the ZLP at its National Executive Council(NEC) meeting gave Ajayi the leeway to contest under the platform of the party.

Some of the party officials have expressed the interest to either join the ZLP or remain in their political parties and work for the emergence of Ajayi as governor of the state.

The party has adopted him after it replaced his name with that of its candidate, Rotimi Benjamin who was elected during the party’s primary early this month.

