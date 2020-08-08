Ondo 2020: Mimiko woos ex-Ondo Deputy to ZLP

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, have begun wooing past political associates to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The ZLP hoped to become the third force in the state when Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi, joins the party this week.

Dr. Mimiko was said to have turned down pressure by the South West Peoples Democratic Party led by Governor Seyi Makinde to work for his former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Eyitayo Jegede.

Last week, he visited residence of his former Deputy and leader of the All Progressives Congress Unity Forum, Alhaji Ali Olanusi.

Details of the meeting was not made public but close associated said it was part of the process for Alhaji Olanusi to work for the ZLP.

Olanusi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party while serving as Deputy Governor under Mimiko to join the APC.

He was later removed by the state House of Assembly.

It was learnt that Alhaji Olanusi was not happy about the decision of majority of Unity Forum members led by Chief Olusola Oke to work for the re-election of Governor Akeredolu.

According to a source, “Many enemies are now becoming friends on this governorship election. Alhaji Olanusi and many others who have parted ways with Mimiko before are now friends. They are teaming up in ZLP to send away APC government.

” In few days to come, Alhaji Olanusi and his supporters, with some other people in the APC will defect to ZLP and declare their support for Agboola Ajayi.”

A member of the ZLP state executive confirmed that Olanusi was expected to lead many APC supporters to join the ZLP.

He said, “It is true Alhaji Ali Olanusi is joining our party.”

But Alhaji Olanusi in a statement issued in Akure insisted he remained member of the APC.

Alhaji Olanusi said reports of his planned defection to the ZLP mischievous, misleading and laughable.

