ONDO 2020: Party stalwart fears PDP may lose election to APC over choice of running mate 

AS the choice of the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state remained unresolved, a stalwart of the party, Akinrinlola Olumide has warned of the imminent defeat of the party in the election if allowed to continue to linger.

Akinrinlola gave the warning while addressing PDP youths in Okitipupa.

Recall that the candidate of the party Eyitayo Jegede and leaders of the party have disagreed on the choice of lkengbonu Gboluga,

The pressure is on Eyitayo Jegede to pick his deputy outside his political camp from Ilaje council area of Ondo State.

The party leaders have advised the candidate to pick one of the governorship aspirants who contested with him.

But Jegede has however submitted the name of one of his closest ally, Olumide Ogunje, as his running mate with the intention to later substitute it for his preferred candidate, Gboluga.

According to him ” the choice of running mate would be very significant for the success or failure of any candidate in Ondo State regardless of the political parties involved.

He said it was sad that the Ondo APC has begun campaigning while the PDP was still battling with the issue of running mate.

He warned that any attempt by the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, to pick running mate outside those that contested at the primary would spell doom for the PDP.

Akinrinlola stated that a strong running mate from Ondo South would help secure easy victory for the party.

According to him “I am telling you, our youths are the powerhouse of PDP and we are ready to retake Ondo State from the ruling APC, but the choices and decisions being taken might cause us all pain.

“We have endured opposition for four years and we cannot wait to return to Alagbaka, the seat of power in Ondo State. It is our right and we must do all within the laws to sack the APC.

Akinrinlola said ” what I am hearing in terms of running mate being considered by our candidate is making me afraid about the election. This is the time to tell them election victory are determined before the polls.”

