Ondo 2020: PDP replies Jimoh Ibrahim, says he’s been APC since 2016

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has ridiculed the acclaimed defection of businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, to the All Progressives Congress, saying the politician was not its member.

Mr Ibrahim announced his defection to the APC from the PDP on Friday, vowing to use his influence to cripple the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election.

He also donated 20 vehicles in support of the Rotimi Akeredolu governorship campaign.

Mr Ibrahim was the factional governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2016 election backed by the Alli Modu Sheriff faction until the Supreme Court voided his selection and confirmed Eyitayo Jegede as the candidate of the party.

The PDP, in a statement in Akure on Saturday, said Mr Ibrahim was not a member of the PDP.

“Before the 2016 Governorship Elections, his only presence in Ondo State was an Accord Party office branded with his billboard and posters,” PDP, in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Kennedy Peretei, said.

“He granted interviews in the media stating his membership of the Accord Party. It was therefore surprising when he turned round to team up with factional National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Ali-Modu Sheriff, declaring his intention to be Governor of Ondo State.

“When the Supreme Court declared Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, as the authentic candidate of PDP for the Governorship Election, Jimoh Ibrahim openly worked for APC/ Rotimi Akeredolu in that Election.

“Jimoh Ibrahim celebrated the APC victory at the polls in 2016. How can the same character claim to be a member of the PDP?”

The PDP noted that his claims to any kind of political relevance “is only in the media. On ground, he is a paper tiger.”

“Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu will have the shock of his life when Jimoh Ibrahim calls for the vehicles he has ‘donated’ for the campaigns. These same vehicles were donated to (the) Accord Party, rebranded and donated to PDP. When he withdrew them after the 2016 Election, some persons took Ibrahim to Court,” the statement said.

“The matters are still pending in Court. To Ibrahim, everything is business and may be looking for areas to scam the Government and people of Ondo State. These vehicles are scraps, more than eight years on Nigerian roads. He should stop parading himself as (a) member of our party and fathom followers decamping with him to APC.”

However, relishing Mr Ibrahim’s defection, the APC Chairman in the state, Ade Adetimehin, praised the decision of the businessman to join the party.

He also said the APC paraded an array of leaders of integrity and proven character across the state.

Mr Peretei described the decision of Mr Ibrahim to join the APC as one informed by the quality of people the reputation of the party is attracting.

The governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, also thanked Mr Ibrahim for supporting his ambition to be governor for a second term.