Ondo 2020: Southern leaders insist on Ajayi

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Leaders in Ondo South senatorial district of Ondo State have insisted on producing the next governor.

Rising from a meeting, the leaders, drawn from the six local councils of Ondo South senatorial district, insisted that it is the turn of the zone to produce the next governor.

The leaders are Chief Adekanmi Adegbola, Lisa of Idepe Okitipupa, former members of the State House of Assembly, former commissioners and political office holders expressed regret that none of the major political parties picked Southern candidate for the October 10, governorship election.

Other leaders at the meeting include Mr Oladipupo Ajani, Elder Dele Olatunji, Eni Akinsola, Prof Francis Igbasan and Alhaji Ismaila Olurimisi.

The leaders said: “It is unfortunate that the APC picked Akeredolu and the PDP chose Jegede, leaving the south with a third force.

“Since the major parties have decided against the South, we are left to take destiny in our hands. We are aware of the marginalisation of Ondo South senatorial district

“The district produces the bulk of the revenue for the state yet, it remains underdeveloped. The North has produced Adefarati for four years, Akeredolu for another four years.

“Mimiko has spent eight years of the central bringing development to Akure, the state capital and other parts of the district.

“However, Agagu spent only 4 years leaving a balance of four years for the zone.

“The South must produce the next governor and we have unanimously endorsed Agboola Ajayi as the candidate of the South for the October 10, 2020 election.

“The south has the economic power, competence and demographic to produce the next governor of the state and we will use it for Ajayi.

“We chose Ajayi because he is bold and did not chicken out when being faced with impeachment. We need somebody who will not sell the zone and that is why we zeroed on him.”

Meanwhile, the defection of Mr Ajayi has been shifted till next week.

Vanguard gathered that it was agreed that the movement should be done elaborately to register the party in the minds of the people of the state.

Ilaje Devt Summit Group hails Akeredolu’s choice of Aiyedatiwa

The Ilaje Development Summit Group, IDSG, yesterday, commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the choice of an Ilaje son, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as his running mate.

In a statement by its Executive Administrator, Rev. Sola Adebawo, the IDSG said: “This represents a clear recognition of both the obvious capacity of our brother and son to perform in this huge role and a strong indication of an acknowledgement of the critical place of Ilaje in the sustainable success of our dear Ondo State.

“It also represents the beginning of a new era of Ilaje playing in the mainstream of governance in Ondo State, which our fathers fought relentlessly to help create, and which our resources have helped to sustain over the years.

“As we approach the elections, we demand a genuine focus on Ilaje for sustainable development of neglected infrastructures and other key areas such as health, education, economy, electricity, etc. as a matter of commitment and not mere campaign rhetoric.

“IDSG is a citizen-led initiative to engineer coordinated sustainable development of Ilaje land through a participatory partnership of all groups, associations and individuals working for the development of Ilaje land.

“Though neither apolitical nor irreligious, IDSG is an inclusive organisation with no exclusive political or religious affiliation.

“The organization is made up of the most accomplished Ilaje sons and daughters in Nigerian and in different countries around the world; and we, therefore, parade some of the finest minds in Ilaje land.

“IDSG convened the much-talked-about first-of-its-kind Ilaje Development Summit on November 23, 2019, at the Dome Akure, with participation by the Ondo State Government and Ilaje sons and daughters from different countries around the world, where the first Ilaje Regional Development Plan (a 50-year strategic plan for the development of Ilaje land) was launched.

“As a global organization of most outstanding Ilaje sons and daughters across all walks of life, IDSG seeks to partner with government at all levels and other critical stakeholders to engender sustainable development of Ilaje land, which has been obviously neglected by successive administration in the State.”

