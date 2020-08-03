Ondo 2020: Tension In PDP As ZLP Adopts Deputy Governor, Ajayi, As Its Candidate

As the October 10 governorship elections in Ondo State draws near, there seems to be tension in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has adopted the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to be its party candidate.

The ZLP, on Sunday, confirmed the adoption of Mr. Agboola Ajayi, as its governorship candidate.

This development was announced by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Olatunde Felix.

Felix said:

“Barring last-minute changes, Mr. Ajayi would run as the party’s candidate on October 10.

“The party was fine-tuning the details of Mr. Ajayi’s adoption and the substitution of the earlier candidate, Rotimi Benjamin, who was picked at the party primaries and whose name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The deal is almost concluded. He will be coming into the party (ZLP) as our governorship candidate for the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

“As soon as the process is concluded we will come out with a communiqué, as we are still dotting the I’s and crossing the t’s.

“The party’s decision is supreme, and we are a disciplined party and we are sure that the development will come to fruition.”

One of Ajayi’s aide says he is yet to resign his membership from the PDP.

Recall that Ajayi dumped the APC for the PDP. However, he lost the PDP guber ticket to Eyitayo Jegede.

Could there be tension in PDP?

The PDP has finally reacted to the defection news because, from all indication, Ajayi’s defection to the ZLP could also result in massive defections from the PDP as he alone is a force.

The PDP in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye said:

“Ajayi remains valuable and respected PDP member.

“We take note of the information being promoted and spread across social media platforms that Mr. Agboola Ajayi has concluded plans to join the Zenith Labour Party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Ajayi remains a valuable and respected member of the PDP and has not informed the party of his intention to leave and remains a committed member of the party.

“Please note that clarification on the allegation has been sought from the Deputy Governor and assurances given to the leadership of the party of his intention to stay in the PDP.”

“Our effort at winning the next election remains ongoing and we are committed to removing the incumbent governor through a free and fair election.”

There are reports that Eyitayo Jegede who was under pressure to pick one of the co-contestants as running mates, rather chose his close friend, Ikengboju Gboluga, a member of the House of Representatives.

However, Gboluga’s name was missing from the list that was sent to the INEC.

The planned defection of Mr. Agboola Ajayi to the ZLPy this week is generating heat within the PDP.

