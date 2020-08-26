Ondo 2020: Wear badge of our achievements with honour, Akeredolu tells members of campaign council

By Dayo Johnson

THE candidate of the All Progressive Congress and governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has inaugurated the over 900 campaign council of his reelection asking them to wear the badge of his administration’s achievements with honour.

Akeredolu at the ceremony in Akure asked members of the various committees on his re-election campaign ” to wear the badge of the achievements of his administration proudly as they go out to canvass the people of the state for their votes ahead of next months election.

He charged the members consisting of co governorship aspirants and former deputy governors “to explain the significance of the various interventions of his administration across sectors as they continue to point at the infrastructure development across the state.

” l will always remember his promises anchored on realistic expectation of performance as he seeks the mandate to proceed in the service of the people.

”Our administration has made the job of canvassers very easy. Our people, especially in the hinterland, continue to heave a sigh of relief from the debilitating effects of neglect occasioned by misplacement of priorities in the immediate past

“This government has been able to convince all and sundry on the possibility of impactful presence in every nook and cranny of the State, despite paucity of funds.

“Prudent management of scarce resources and determination to make the people the focus of governance have yielded bountiful results which even those, who are prone to being cynical concerning the sincerity of the government in all things, agree are imperishable.”

We can’t throw away experience for experiment – Oke

In his goodwill message, a co aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke described the inauguration as history, saying that all the gladiators within the APC and the state are with the governor for his re-election.

Oke said the state can not afford to throw the rich experience of the governor away in place of experimentation, saying the party must retain governance.

He maintained that “the success of governor Akeredolu in the coming election would determine whatever anyone of us and the party will become in future.

We can’t afford to fail and go to opposition — Kekemeke

Also, another aspirant, Hon lsaacs Kekemeke said the party can not afford to fail with the arrays of leaders it parades in support of the governor’s re-election.

Kekemeke said that ” ln this coming election, we cannot afford to fail and go to the opposition. Its too early to retire now for many of us.

” We should work assiduously to make sure that the People’s Democratic Party lose their deposit in politics.

The chairman of the Unity Forum and former deputy governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi said that the future of the party is bright if all work together as a family and ensure Akeredolu returns.

Akeredolu reelection is about the continuity of good governance – Adetimehin/ Olabimtan

Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin who is the chairman of the campaign and the Campaign Director General, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan emphasized the need for the committees and the members to work together to record success.

They said that ” This forthcoming election is not just about governor Akeredolu but about the continuity of good governance in Ondo State and the renewal of the APC mandate of which you are stakeholders.

The Director General of the campaign council said ” Your appointment is aimed at deepening the reconciliatory efforts of my the governor and the party’s National Body by bringing all hands on deck for our collective success.

