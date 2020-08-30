Ondo accident: Four crushed to death

Osagie Otabor, Akure

FOUR persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that involved one tanker, one truck and six motor-cycles at Ikare, Akoko North East Local Government Area.

The accident was said to have occurred opposite Okorun Police station, Ikare.

Among the dead were a pregnant woman and her two children.

Several persons were seriously injured in the accident, while some of the dead were said to be motor-cycle riders.

Read Also: Court awards N15m to three Ondo lawmakers

It was gathered that a tanker conveying diesel had a break failure and crashed into a truck which eventually crushed the commercial motor-cyclists.

Eye witnesses said the number of deaths rose to eight but spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo, Omotola Ogungbawo, confirmed four deaths.

Officials of the FRSC, police personnel, DSS AND NSCDC, were on ground to carry out rescue operations.

Bodies of the dead and injured victims were taken to General Hospital mortuary and clinic respectively.