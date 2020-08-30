Ondo: Akeredolu denies plan to sack 2,000 after polls

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

ONDO State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has denied reports that he planned to sack 2000 workers after he emerged victorious at the October 10 Governorship election.

Governor Akeredolu said he has no plan to sack workers as previous administrations did.

He said his passion for workers’ welfare has attracted enviable commendation.

Speaking through the Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu said he was not taken aback by what he termed ‘misleading path ostensibly coming from a nervous but vicious opposition camp, it is pertinent to state that this is untrue and indeed, another perfidious walk in the dark.’

According to him, “It is, therefore, an illogical imagination on the part of those behind the poorly packaged story to seek refuge under such pernicious slant. The workers of the state know truly, who has demonstrated love and affection for them in the last ten years.

“If Governor Akeredolu could be compassionate to re-absorb workers who were mindlessly laid off for political reasons, he perhaps, stands taller among those whose actions and inactions threw families into mourning mood during their time.

“The reinstatement of the Akungba University lecturers, the recall of the RUGPOLY staff as well as Governor Akeredolu’s intervention in the deliberate non-payment of workers for seven months by the last administration, are enduring signposts of altruistic leadership.

“As much as we leave the public to discern whether this trending news is coming from those who have chosen to be led by the “Workers’ Tormentors” or from “Associates of the Workers’ Tormentors”, Governor Akeredolu will not follow their Stalinic Routes.”