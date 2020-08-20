Ondo attracts $350m FDI in three years – Official

The Manager of state-owned Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Ore, Alex Ajipe, says over $350 million of foreign direct investment has been attracted to boost the economy of the state in the past three years.

Mr Ajipe said this while speaking with journalists on Thursday in Akure.

He said the achievement was in fulfilment of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s promise to change the status of the state from a civil servant state to an industrial one.

Mr Ajipe said that almost all the MoU signed under the Akeredolu-led administration had been implemented.

He noted that industries such as Oluwa Glass, Ifon Ceramic and Ile-Oluji Cocoa Plantation had all disappeared due to mismanagement and loss of focus, thus depriving the state of being an industrial hub.

“As at last count, we have over $350 million of foreign direct investment that has been imported into the state, apart from the one converted to structure, as confirmed by the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“We actually have 15 different companies that are coming into the Phase One of Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub at the moment but seven companies have commenced operations; so, we still have eight more to go.

“Some of the companies are a truck assembly plant, textile industry producing thread used to produce lace fabric and now we are installing machines to produce Ankara fabric.

“Also, we have MDF Factory which is the first and only one of its type in Nigeria and we have an ethanol factory.

“We are still going to see battery, plastic, cooler, polythene factories and others coming to the state which will help create employment and empowerment to the people of the state.

“You can now see why investors can take Ondo State very seriously in the area of trying to exploit the potentials we have,” Mr Ajipe said.

According to him, no economy can grow without looking at the private sector.

“All the developing countries we know, and even developed nations, they thrive by depending on the private sector,” he said.

Mr Ajipe, who noted that Ondo State was gradually becoming an industrial hub, said that all necessary arrangements had been concluded to commence operation of a 1,000 tonnes cement factory in the state.

“Ninety three per cent pure limestone has been lying fallow at Okeluse since God created Ondo State and nobody had looked at it and this is what Governor Akeredolu is doing.

“I can assure you, if not for COVID 19, by now the investor should be exploiting because the application for license is sitting at the Ministry of Mines for approval,” he said

On afforestation, Mr Ajipe said that the state government had planted over six million trees to secure wood base industry in the state in the past three years.

