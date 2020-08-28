Ondo court quashes suspension of Deputy Speaker, three others over impeachment

Awards N5m each as damages to lawmakers

Dayo Johnson – Akure

AN Akure High Court in Ondo state has quashed the suspension of four members of the Ondo State House of Assembly who refused to sign the impeachment notice of the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

The suspended members include the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju, the only female member in the assembly, Mrs. Favour Tomomowo, Wale Williams, and Tomide Akinribido.

Recall that the anti-impeachment lawmakers were suspended for refusing to sign the impeachment notice served on deputy governor who defected from All Progressives Congress(APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Their refusal and that of five others stalled the plan to illegally impeach the Deputy Governor.

Three of the suspended lawmakers; Ogundeji, Tomomowo, and Williams are members of APC, while Akinribido is the only Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) member in the assembly.

Dissatisfied with their suspension by the assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, the suspended lawmakers through their lawyer, Banjo Ayenakin, sought the protection of the court against their unlawful suspension from the House.

In his judgment, the Presiding Judge, Justice Ademola Bola described the suspension as illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

Bola held that the House of Assembly as well as other members have no power to suspend any member of the Assembly.

He said that “the suit which has the House of Assembly, the Speaker, the Deputy Majority Leader, Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, the Parliamentary Secretary,, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, and the Clerk of the House, Mr. Bode Adeyelu, as defendants violates sections 90, 91, 106 and 117 of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria.

Bola held that the lawmakers must be reinstated into their positions with immediate effect.

He ordered that a sum of N5million should be paid to each of the lawmakers as damages.

Reacting to the judgment, the state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Mr. Kola Olawoye, described the judgment as no victor no vanquished

Olawoye urged all members of the House to unite and work for the progress of the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Ogundeji Iroju said ” Now is the time for all members of the House to work together and ensure the House operates independently according to the provision of the constitution.

Vanguard