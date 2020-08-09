Ondo Decides: APC leaders endorse Akeredolu’s re-eelction, as ZLP clears Ajayi

Why we will boycott council election ― PDP

Dayo Johnson – Akure

LEADERS of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State Sunday resolved to bury their hatchets and they endorsed the second term ambition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu’s endorsement came after a stakeholders meeting held in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The leaders across the state including governorship aspirants resolved to end their political differences and put up a united front to win the forthcoming governorship election.

The pioneer Chairman of the party in the state and an aspirant of the party primaries, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, who spoke on behalf of the leaders said the decision of the leaders of the party was based on the need to sustain on the development strides of the APC in the state.

Kekemeke said: “We have returned from the battlefield and we have decided to work together as a party, a united, indivisible party so that we will all together win the forthcoming governorship election in the state

“We have decided to support the candidate of our party, Governor Akeredolu on the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

“We have resolved that we have no other home or another party than the APC and we have no other candidate than to support governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the second term.

“We have all decided to work together as a party so that they can jointly win both the local government and governorship election together.

“We have decided to bury all our grievances and support Akeredolu. We have decided and realised that our party is bigger than all of us and we have also applauded the governor for his steps.

“Our governor has addressed us today where he titled his speech a new beginning and I am assuming that what you are going to see from today onwards is a bigger APC, a more united party, a greater party and a party that is ready to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of this state. A party that is reengineered to deliver, we can only be better and that is our resolution.

“We have also appealed to our candidate that henceforth all internal cleavages in the party are buried and put to rest and I can assure that we are one strong united family and I am sure you can see the party leaders in the state and we represent some other persons who are not here.

“This is the beginning of what you should expect. We are ready, we are united and we win the October 2020 governorship election by the special grace of God as we have resolved to work in unison for the party victory in the upcoming August 22 local government election.

“The message to the world is that we have resolved whatever difference we have and we have come together and ready to win and not just win but better than before,” he said.

Earlier at the meeting, Akeredolu called for a new beginning where party cohesion and unity will be the watchword with the ingredients of democratic enterprise inculcated and imbibed.

“Persuasion, negotiation and consensus-building should be the hallmark of the new improved All Progressives Congress in Ondo State. It must be emphasised that we have a lot to benefit as long as our party remains in government in Ondo State.”

Those present at the meeting include governor Akeredolu, and the deputy governor designate, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the governorship aspirants include; Olusola Oke, Chief Segun Abraham, Isaacs Kekemeke.

Other leaders include Senator Ajayi Borrofice, former Vice Chairman of the APC (Southwest) Chief Pius Akinyelure, immediate past Vice Chairman (Southwest) Mr Bankole Oluwajana Esq, Dr Paul Akintelure, Prof. Bayonle Ademodi, Chief Bode Sunmonu and the state chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin among others.

ZLP NEC clears Deputy Governor

The National Executive Committee of the Zenith Labour Party has cleared the State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, to contest the October governorship election under its platform.

Ajayi had resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress and joined the Peoples Democratic Party where he contested the party primary but lost.

He later teamed up with the immediate past governor Olusegun Mimiko to fly his party Zenith Labour Party ticket

The State Chairman of the ZLP, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja confirmed the clearance of Ajayi adding that he would formally join the ZLP tomorrow (Tuesday)

Why we will boycott council poll ― PDP

The newly elected state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon Fatal Adams has described the council election fixed for August 22 this year “as a rigging plan by the APC ahead of October 10 governorship election.

Adams said: “participating in such in an election will be a futile exercise.

“We do not believe in the credibility of Ondo state independent electoral commission conducting such election.

“The process will just be an appointment not election where all the ruling APC candidates in the state will be declared winners for all the positions.

“The ruling party will now use the results to justify the outcome of October 10 election in the state if Apc eventually succeeded in its rigging plan by saying that after all the PDP didn’t win any position in the local government election.

1,478,486 to vote in the election ― INEC

The Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador, Dr Rufus Akeju weekend said that ‘We have a total of one million, eight hundred and twenty-two thousand, three hundred, and forty-six (1,822,346) registered voters. Of this figure, a total of one million, four hundred and seventy-eight thousand, four hundred and eighty-six (1,478,486) voters have collected their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote, leaving a total of Three hundred and seventy-two thousand, eight hundred and eighty-eight (372,888) PVCs yet to be collected by their owners”

We shall remain apolitical and impartial ― Ondo Police Command assures

Ondo state police commissioner Bolaji Salami has assured political parties in the coming election that the command will remain professional, apolitical and impartial in its commitments during and after the forthcoming governorship election.

“The Ondo Police Command is fully prepared for the 2020 governorship election. Even if it is now, we are ready as we have all the required logistics and manpower set for the exercise”

“The Police under my watch is prepared to provide absolute security to all the political parties in the race, their followers as well as all other participants in the electoral assignment.

“lf anyone thinks he will bring back the hand of time to read the 1983 episode of political violence in Ondo State, then he must be ready to bear the burden of his action, for according to CP Salami Amidu Bolaji, Ondo State Police Command is deeply ready to work with all relevant bodies to ensure the success of the election.

“We are ready to provide adequate security to INEC officials and their materials to ensure nothing untoward happens during and after the elections’’

Jegede, Adelegan visit Obasanjo for supports, blessings

The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the state Eyitayo Jegede and his African Democratic Congress ADC Counterpart, Dapo Adelegan visited the former President Olusegun Obasanjo weekend to seek for his support.

Jegede on his twitter handle said: “Seeking support of the elders, the next 63 days will no doubt be decisive, we will succeed. God our help!”

Seeking support of the elders, the next 63 days will no doubt be decisive, we will succeed. God our help! pic.twitter.com/Q8Gk4EbvLL — Eyitayo Jegede SAN (@TayoJegedeSAN) August 8, 2020

Also Adelegan on his Facebook account after the visit wrote ” this is indeed a milestone, the will of God is being fulfilled, the gubernatorial victory is ours.

