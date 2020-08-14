Ondo Decides: Third force is tough fraud — Ondo Govt

…Deputy governor’s cousin leads defectors from PDP, ZLP to APC.

Dayo Johnson Akure

HOURS after the deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi formally defected to Zenith Labour Party, the Ondo state government has described the emergence of the third force as “tough fraud”.

The information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo said this when the cousin of the defected deputy governor led over 1000 from the ZLP, PDP to the ruling APC in the state.

Ojogo, the State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin and the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Lucky Ayedatiwa received the defectors led by a former chairman of Ese-Odo local government Barrister Akinwunmi Sowore to the ruling APC.

The commissioner charged the leadership of the APC in Ese Odo to stand form and repeat the fest achieved during the July 20 governorship primary.

Ojogo described ” the much-touted third force as tough fraud and an aborted pregnancy.

“If we were united to defeat all forces by delivering over 80 per cent for Aketi, now that we are more united than ever before, we will not do less.

” Ignore whatever anyone says about third force, it is a tough fraud, not third force because they are singing about a pregnancy that had been aborted along the journey”.

The cousin of the deputy governor is from Kiribo Town, Apoi Ward 2 in Ese-Odo.

Speaking at the ceremony in Akure said “the decision to harvest the whole of PDP in the ward and other parts of the Local government for the APC was informed by the wonderful performance of Governor Akeredolu.

“Aside the outstanding performance of our Amiable governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, it is only morally just for the entire state to allow the governor complete eight years in order to fulfil political configuration of the state.

“Please express this message to the Governor that we in Ese Odo are people of character and integrity. Let him it use the attitude of the estranged deputy Governor as a yardstick to judge us.

“In any case, Akeredolu is even more of a quality candidate as an indigene of Ese-Odo than the man who is claiming Ese-Odo. Our people should note that we have got a more experienced and qualitative person in Aketi than anyone if you are confronted that our brother is running after all.

Also speaking, the party-state chairman Adetimehin lauded Sowore for his courage and foresight, saying the array of supporters he had brought on board showed he meant business.

