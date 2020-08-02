Ondo Deputy Gov still our member – PDP

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo has said Deputy Governor Hon Agboola Ajayi, is still a member.

It said Ajayi has not informed the party of his decision to quit to the party.

Ajayi resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in June and joined the opposition PDP but refused to quit office.

He contested primary of the PDP and polled 657 votes to be first runner up to Eyitayo Jegede who scored 888 votes.

Last week, Ajayi was rumoured to be plotting to defect to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) after a meeting former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

His rumoured move to the ZLP was said to have been triggered by PDP’s leadership to consider him as running mate to Jegede.

Ajayi has asked his supporters to continue to support the PDP while he continued his consultation on his next political move.

Ondo PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Zadok Akintoye, said Ajayi remained a well valued and respected member of the PDP.

According to the statement: “Please note that clarification on the allegation has been sought from the Deputy Governor and assurances given to the leadership of the party of his intention to stay in the PDP.

“We therefore implore all members of the party and the general public to disregard the information as H.E. has assured the party leaders and elders (on his honor) of not leaving.

“Our efforts at winning the next election remain ongoing and we are committed to removing the incumbent governor through a free and fair election.”

Like this: Like Loading...