Ondo LG polls: PDP, ZLP, others kick as APC clears 14 councils

By Dayo Johnson

THE Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC, yesterday, declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, won 14 chairmanship seats in the just conducted local government election.

Chairman of the commission, Professor Yomi Dinakin, however, stated that the results of four council areas were not yet ready.

The councils include Akoko North West, Akoko South West, Idanre and Ondo East.

Dinakin, however, said that the APC candidates in five councils were elected unopposed.

The ODIEC boss stated that the APC chairmanship candidates in nine council areas, whose results were ready, won Saturday’s council polls.

The councils won by the APC include Ese-Odo, Akoko southeast, Akure South, Ilaje, Ile-Oluji/ Okeigbo, Okitipupa, Ondo West, Owo, Akure North.

While 10 political parties participated in the election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, boycotted the election

Parties kick over LG poll

However, some opposition parties have faulted the conduct of last weekend’s council election in the state.

Reacting to the conduct of the election, the PDP faulted the exercise, saying its boycott had been justified.

PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said: “The election was an exercise marked with shameless impunity, unpardonable brigandage and violence.

“We have been vindicated by all the actions of ODIEC and its paymasters as incapable of conducting free and fair elections. They should go ahead and announce the election results as previously compiled in all the Wards and Local Government Areas.

“ODIEC has not only failed the people of Ondo State. It should be disbanded as a matter of urgency because their outing is not only a sham but shameful.”

Also, candidate of the ZLP, Mr. Agboola Ajayi commended the people of the state for shunning the council poll.

Ajayi’s Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, in a statement said: “From the charade held on Saturday, it is clear that the APC led government in Ondo State has lost the goodwill that brought it to office four years ago.”

On its part, the Social Democratic Party, SDP described the exercise as a charade.

SDP’s Deputy national chairman (South) Dr. Olu Agunloye said: “We have seen a charade called election. We noticed that the APC government led by Akeredolu must have meant to design this election after winning the primary to boost the impression created by APC.

“Events before and during the election have shown APC is not popular on ground.

“What has happened now, rather than shore up their chances, it has exposed them. Imagine a party like APC tearing up posters of parties like SDP, ADC and snatching boxes.”

APC hails conduct of poll

But the APC Publicly Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, commended its members across the state for promoting good conduct and exhibiting an enviable sense of responsibility during the election.

Kalejaye said: “As stakeholders in the state’s project, members of APC, managed unprovoked attacks from members of other political parties, with an unusual degree of maturity, to ensure the success of the election.

“It is unbelievable that political parties, that refused to participate in the process, engaged in crude and untoward activities, all in deliberate, but futile efforts, to frustrate the process and discredit the same.”

Vanguard