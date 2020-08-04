Ondo PDP Congress a sham- Aspirant

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

One of the chairmanship contestants for the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo, Dennis Arole-Along, has described the ongoing state congress of the party as a sham.

Dennis is contesting against Deputy State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Fatai Adams.

Speaking with our reporter at the venue of primary, Dennis said the venue choice picked for the 2150 delegates to cast their votes was wrong.

Dennis said the arrangements were meant to be a sham and not free or fair.

He alleged the voting arrangement gave room for delegates to be guided on who to vote for.

His words: “The entire process is not transparent. You see 10 delegates voting at the same time and they are being supervised on who to vote for.

“The outcome of today’s congress will make or mar the PDP. It will reflect on the October 10 governorship election.”

Adams, on his part, described the congress as free, fair and transparent.

He said voting was an open thing.

