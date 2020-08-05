Ondo PDP elects Hon Adams as chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State has elected Hon Fatai Adams as its new Chairman.

Adams emerged after he polled 1,343 votes in a contest against Dennis Alonge, a former chairman of Ose local government area of the state, who polled 369 votes.

Mr. Adams was the state deputy chairman of the party before Tuesday’s congress where he was elected into the position.

The state congress was conducted in Akure, the state capital as over 2,000 delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state voted in the election.

Tola Alabere won the election with 1395 votes to emerge as deputy chairman of the party while Barrister Olujimi Oluseye clinched the secretary position with 1385 votes.

All the new executive members swore to the oath of office as well as allegiance, just as Adams pledged to reconcile all the aggrieved parties within the PDP at the state level in order to bring together new and old members together in the interest of the party.

