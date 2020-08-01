Ondo reopens Schools August 4

Ondo State government has reopened secondary schools in the state to allow the conduct of Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE).

In a letter dated July 31, 2020, the state’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology declared Tuesday, August 4, 2020 as the resumption date for Senior Secondary Schools class three (SSS3) only to allow them write the SSCE.

According to the letter entitled “Reopening of All Public and Private Secondary Schools In Ondo State For Conduct Of Senior School Certificate Examinations,” the WAEC’s SSCE examinations will hold between August 17, 2020 and September 18, 2020, while NECO’s SSCE will hold between October 5, 2020 and November 18, 2020.

The ministry gave all conditions for the reopening of all the schools, including fumigation of all facilities at least a week before the resumption.

The letter stated that: “As a way of preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic among the students, schools are to open from 8:00am to 2:00pm, Mondays to Fridays.

“Disinfection and fumigation of all facilities must be carried out at least a week before resumption.

“Hand washing spot(s) should be provided to guarantee regular washing of hands by learners and teachers.”

Proprietors and proprietress of all private schools in the state were served the letter so they could prepare for the resumption date and adhere strictly to all the conditions reeled out by the state government.

Some of the proprietors said they have been disinfecting and fumigating all their facilities even before the state government pronounced the reopening of schools.

They said that they have procured infrared thermometers, buckets with tap, sanitizers and all necessary items recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to one of the proprietors, Mr. Sunday Oladimeji, most schools have created WhatsApp groups on which school authorities communicate with parents.

He said: “All SSS3 students have been informed to wear their face masks and it has been stated as one of the conditions on which they would be allowed entry into the school premises.

“The sitting arrangement has been done in adherence to NCDC recommendation to allow social distancing.

“We have procured infrared thermometers, buckets with taps, sanitizers and other items recommended by NCDC.

“The safety of our students is paramount and we cannot toy with that.

“That’s why we are going to educate our students on the COVID-19 pandemic when they resume,” he said.

