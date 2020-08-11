By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to chair the Party’s National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election.

This was disclosed in a statement issued Tuesday night and signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Yekini Nabena.

The statement added that the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong will serve as Deputy Chairman while Comrade Mustapha Salihu will serve as Secretary of the 104-member APC National Campaign Council.

The campaign council will be inaugurated on Saturday 15th August 2020 at the APC National Secretariat.

Other members of the council include House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara as well as governors of Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kaduna and Borno among others.

Vanguard

The post Ondo: Sanwo-Olu heads 104-Member APC Campaign Council appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...