Ondo supplies personal protective equipment

Our Reporter

Ondo State has distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth several millions of naira to health facilities in its 18 local government areas towards ensuring that health personnel are protected against COVID-19.

Distributing the PPE at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Akure, Commissioner for Health Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye explained that the gesture was part of the response of the state government on COVID-19.

According to him, it is the duty of government to protect lives of individuals, just as it has embarked on community engagement, whereby more awareness on the pandemic has been carried out.

Speaking through his Special Assistant, Dr. Toyin Adeyalo-Ogundare, the commissioner, who assured the people that the distribution of PPE would be a regular exercise, called on all and sundry to adhere to the protocol guiding against Covid-19.

