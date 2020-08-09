One arrested over murder in Anambra

Azubuike Ekwegbalu, 43, has been murdered in Awka, Anambra State.

But the Police said they have arrested one suspect at the scene of the incident.

The incident, according to the Police command, occurred around 1.30am on Sunday at the Commissioner’s quarters in Awka.

Anambra Police Public Relation’s Officer PPRO, Mohammed Haruna, told The Nation the deceased hailed from Ogbunike, Oyi local government of the State.

He said the Command was still investigating to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said the corpse had already been deposited at the Hospital morgue for autopsy

According to him: “On the 9/8/2020 at about 1:30am,there was a report of alleged murder of one Azuibuike Ekwegbalu ‘m’ aged 43 years,native of Ogbunike in Oyi LGA but resident at the Commissioners quarters Awka.

“Following the report, Police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka, led by the DPO CSP Emma Ogbuanya, visited the scene and rushed victim who was found in a pool of his blood to COOUTH Awka for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.”

He said careful observation on the deceased body revealed stab wounds while a blood stained kitchen knife was also recovered as exhibit at the scene.

“Consequently, one suspect who allegedly was in the premises, has been arrested and case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident ,” he explained.