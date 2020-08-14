One dies, three injuried in Imo gas explosion

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

A woman was burnt beyond recognition and three others sustained severe injuries on Friday when a truck conveying petroleum products exploded at Irete junction in Owerri West Council Area of Imo State.

The incident happened at about 10 45am when the driver was trying to make u-turn after discharging the liquidified natural gas at the Forte Oil company along Owerri -Onitsha Express road.

According to eyewitness, as the truck was making the U-turn, another vehicle XY 933UNW carrying full load of pineapples from the Onitsha to Owerri, rammed into it and exploded.

The woman, the witness said, was trapped in the vehicle screaming while passersby watched helplessly until she was burnt.

It was gathered the driver escaped with severe burnt while two other cars caught along the road were burnt to ashes before the State Fire Service operatives arrived the scene.

The eyewitness blamed the fire service personnel for arriving the scene late, adding it was difficult to open the vehicle in which the woman was trapped when they came.

The Fire Service Director, Jephet Okereafor, said they responded immediately to stop the fire from causing more havoc.

He however complained they lacked other fire-fighting equipment.

