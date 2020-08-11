One fear dead, 3 wounded as armed robbers attack hotel in Ilorin

Demola Akinyemi

At least one person has been feared killed, while three persons were fatally wounded during the attack of armed robbers in a hotel along Stadium Road, Ilorin at the weekend.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the gang of armed robbers numbering about five persons invaded the hotel and attacked the customers that lodged in the hotel.

Two of the armed robbers were said to have shot sporadically into the air to scare away residents while three others went into the hotel robbing the lodgers from one room to another.

Eye witness account told journalists on Monday that, “The robbers, numbering five, all wearing black stormed the hotel at around 8:40 pm, shooting sporadically in the air, and people were scampering for safety.

“They ransacked everywhere taking phones of customers, money among other valuable materials.

“When we came out of hiding after the robbery, we met the lifeless body of a middle-aged man and the manager in a pool of blood. The manager was immediately rushed to the Ilorin General Hospital for treatment. Three others were seriously wounded”.

Contacted on the development Monday, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Police Command, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, said: “I’m yet to be briefed on the development.”

He, however, said that the command would commence full investigations.

