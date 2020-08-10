By Bose Adelaja

A yet-to-be-identified passenger was Monday, roasted to death while many other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries, when a commercial bus with number plate LSD-715XV, suddenly went up in flames on the Ogun State axis of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The incident occurred in the evening, on the Long Bridge, inward Arepo.

However, the existing collaboration between Lagos and neighbouring states in tackling emergencies prevented the situation from degenerating due to prompt response by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Confirming the incident, the Head, Public Affairs, LASEMA Nosa Okunbor, said the cause of the incident and the accurate number of those injured could not be ascertained.

ALSO READ:

As at 7 pm, he said the wreckage of the vehicle has been moved to a layby to allow free flow of traffic.

He said the Agency received a distressed call which promoted the activation of the Agency’s equipment.”

The incident which involved a commercial vehicle with registration number LSD-715XV gutted by fire along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified passenger that was burnt beyond recognition, injuring several others who were rescued by Police and FRSC officers,”

Vanguard

The post One roasted to death, others injured as fire guts bus on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...