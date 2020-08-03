Only 30 Police Officers Are Protecting 100 Villages In Katsina – Gov. Masari

The Governor of Katsina State has raised concerns about the number of police officers providing security to over 100 villages in the state.

With the increase in killings by bandits and other criminal elements in Katsina State, only 30 Policemen provide security in 100 villages in the state.

Even though Gov. Masari has said the state would in the interim amend its extant laws to give power to village heads and local authorities in the battle against the bandits,” the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Usman has asked him to reconsider his decision.

The Emir asked Gov. Masari to consider sending a high-powered delegation of Katsina indigenes to President Muhammadu Buhari on the insecurity in the state.

The Emir said: ’’Lack of regular interaction and communication have remained the bane in our quest for development as a state.

‘’Our governor needs to rally Katsina citizens and seek suggestions from them in order to proffer solutions to the myriads of challenges facing the state.’’

Similarly, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Katsina and other Northwest, as well as Northeast, states to check banditry and other forms of crimes in the zones.

The Governor, at a luncheon by NAF to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir with frontline troops in Katsina, lamented that the 30 policemen were “grossly inadequate” especially now that the bandits had become emboldened.

Masari said:

“This would complement ongoing efforts to emplace a robust community policing structure, whilst addressing the gross deficit in the number of police personnel available at local levels, which is in the range of an average of about 30 policemen to about 100 villages.”

“…even if the bandits were wiped out by the military, another generation of criminal elements would quickly take their place in the absence of governance and adequate policing.”

“The bandits are intertwined within the communities so sometimes it may be difficult for the NAF or the Army to distinguish them from the locals in order to conduct offensive operations devoid of collateral damage. The locals must stop giving support, information or safe havens to these criminals.”

Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff, said that arrangements had been concluded to deploy UAVs in Katsina and Gusau in Zamfara states as part of measures to bring a quick end to the attacks in the Northwest and Northeast.

‘He thanked the President for “the acquisition of unmanned aerial combat vehicle that will be deployed not only in the Northwest Zone but also in Northeast.’’

