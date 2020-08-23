Onuesoke flays poor treatment of Nigerian traders in Ghana

Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned the recent clampdown on Nigerian businesses in Ghana by the Ghanaian authorities urging Federal Government intervention to lessen their sufferings.

It would be recalled that shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Accra, Ghana were locked up by Ghanaian authorities, who asked them to pay $1million.

Onuesoke, who described the action of the Ghanaian government as negating the true spirit of African brotherhood and in breach of ECOWAS protocols they freely signed unto, stressed that their action is creating unfavourable business environment for Nigerian businesses in Ghana.

The former Delta State governorship aspirant argued that it was unfair and unjust to close up shops and business offices that were legally registered and of which their owners were law-abiding residents.

Reacting to the $1 million business registration fees and taxes allegedly levied on such Nigerian businesses by the Ghana Investment Promotion Council, Onuesoke stated that it was shocking, as it was outrageous that foreign businesses were being subjected to such terrible conditions without minding the huge losses incurred by these businesses due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Onuesoke disclosed that the ordeal of Nigeria traders in Ghana is a deliberate escalation by the Ghanaian government of the long-existing animus against Nigerian businesses that commenced after the senseless humiliation of Ghanaian citizens in Nigeria in 1983.

The PDP chieftain called on the Federal Government to urgently wade into the matter and save Nigerians in Ghana, whose means of livelihood are obviously being threatened by the recent actions of the Ghanaian authorities.

Onuesoke however, advised Nigeria government to educate its citizen to be law abiding when they travel to other peoples’ countries.”Ghana or any other foreign land is not Nigeria. so they should learn to obey laws and orders. You cannot behave in another man’s land just the way you behave in your land,” he advised.