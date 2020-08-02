By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has urged Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) youth wing otherwise known as the Ighele R’ Urhobo to refrain from heating up the polity over their zeal to occupy positions.

Onuesoke made the statement when Ughelli North PDP Ward Women Leaders paid his a courtesy visit at the Network of Good Governance office in Warri, Delta State.

According to the former Delta State governorship aspirant, it has come to his notice that the UPU youth wing had been embroiled in leadership crisis with corruption allegations flying around, which is becoming a source of worry to the Urhobo nation.

He pointed out that if the youths cannot comport themselves, be disciplined, he wondered how they would expect elders to entrust them with leadership positions.

Advising the UPU youth wings to put their act together and create peace in their fold, Onuesoke urged them to emulate other tribes’ youth wings and behave themselves.

On corruption allegations, the PDP chief urged them to shun graft, advising the UPU youth leadership to rise up to the occasion by giving their leader accused of the corruption allegations fair hearing.

Speaking earlier, Leader of Ughelli North PDP Ward Women Leaders, Miss Eyaunu Eseoghene Mercy expressed appreciation to Onuesoke for the role he has been playing in the development and unification of Urhobo people.

She assured the PDP stalwart that their group is solidly behind him in his development and unification drive of Urhobo nation in particular and Delta State in general.

VANGUARD

The post Onuesoke solicits for peace amongst Urhobo youths appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...