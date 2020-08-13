Onyeama resumes after testing negative

By Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja
Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has tested negative for COVID-19 after three weeks in isolation.
The minister’s latest COVID-19 test result came back negative, according to a tweet via his Twitter handle
Read Also: Onyeama extols Nigeria’s security as top success story
“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone,” he wrote.
On July 19, the minister tested positive for COVID-19 after noticing the first sign of throat irritation.
Comments