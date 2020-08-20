Daily News

Oodua Youth Coalition honours Akingbulugbe Olakunle

Akingbulugbe Olakunle

Oodua Youth Council has honoured a young entrepreneur, Akingbulugbe Olakunle Temitope with the award of Oodua Youth Ambassador of peace, the consideration for the award was premised on his interest in the progressiveness of the Yoruba race.

According to Oluyi Akintade Tayo the President of Oodua Youth Coalition, the award presentation which was held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, is in recognition of an ardent stickler for success, critical thinking, and being a prudent youth advocate.

Also, Akingbulugbe Olakunle was considered qualified for the award in view of his roles in developing the system of Nigeria through agriculture and building a responsible environment.

