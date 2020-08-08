Ooni celebrates yam festival, charges govt on food security

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Thursday celebrated the 2020 annual yam festival playing host to farmers from Ifeland.

Besides, traders and other stakeholders in the agricultural sectors joined the paramount ruler in his Ile-Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife to herald the new yam festival.

The event was spiced with several traditional performances by cultural troops while tubers of yam and other farm produce were shared among attendees.

In his address, Oba Ogunwusi charged government at all levels to guarantee food security in the country by encouraging farming activities across the nation.

Ooni, who described food as an indispensable commodity to human survival, decried several challenges including climate change, insecurity and others confronting food production in the country.

“What is critical in encouraging food security is to encourage and celebrate farmers because they feed us. If we celebrate them, they will be encouraged to do more through which food security will be guaranteed.

“Nigeria is no doubt the largest producer of yam across the world, but we need to translate this into development and economic prosperity for our people. The Federal, State and Local governments must as a matter of core responsibility do everything possible to add value to the farming business. What we are doing here today is linking our culture to commerce, economy and nation building,” the Ooni said.

