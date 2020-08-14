Ooni expands business frontiers

By Oladapo Sofowora

The Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has expanded his business frontiers with the plans to kick off a financial institution.

In his bid to further create an environment for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs and market women with accessible loans to fast track the ease of doing business, the Ooni has commenced a plan to launch a new Microfinance Bank.

According to sources, the new microfinance bank would soon begin operation, with branches littered across the country making available soft loans for businessmen and women. Most especially for farmers who need loans to increase their planting and harvesting capacity. This move, it was gathered, is to further enable Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in food and other agricultural products. “Ooni is not new to finance. He has worked with several banks and knows the banking business like the back of his hands. The new Olofin Microfinance bank was conceptualized to create more employment and also canvass for more Small scale business owners. The bank will be strictly operated to move all sundry forward without stress.”

Ever since he ascended the throne of his forefathers as the Arole Oodua, HIM Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi has promised to move the Yoruba race forward placing it on the world map politically and economically. In his last five years of reign, the Yoruba race has witnessed tremendous changes in unity. The youthful monarch has also impacted his immediate environment positively, extending it beyond the Yoruba jurisdiction.

One of such was in the wake of the global pandemic, Ooni Ogunwusi proffered herbal solutions that can help curb the effect of the virus using natural herbs, roots, and tree leaves. To cushion the effect of the virus and also reduce the spreading, he donated several modular fumigators and sanitisers to different state governments within the country.

In his quest to ignite the Yoruba culture and tradition from going into extinction, he resuscitated and rebranded the annual Aje Festival, Olojo Festival, and other festivals that have been abandoned over the years by giving it maximum exposure. Before he became king, he was an entrepreneur with track records of business success. He has his hands on many chains of business from real estate, oil, and gas, entertainment to mention a few.

The post Ooni expands business frontiers appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...