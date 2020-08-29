Oprah Winfrey and Disney chief Bob Iger lead the tributes to Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after enduring a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Oprah Winfrey took to Twitter shortly after news broke to post a heartfelt tribute to the Black Panther star.

‘What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like,’ wrote the 66-year-old media mogul.

Meanwhile Bob Iger, the Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, which produces the Marvel films that made Boseman a superstar, also paid tribute.

The mogul described Chadwick as ‘an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met,’ in his Twitter thread.

Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris was ‘heartbroken’ over the actor’s untimely passing, writing: ‘Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble.’

‘He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family,’ tweeted the 55-year-old Politician.

Oscar winner Denzel Washington told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: ‘He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist,who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman.’

Boseman’s Avengers co-star Chris Pratt left a touching comment on Chadwick’s Instagram page.

‘This is such devastating news. We’re praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person,’ wrote Pratt, who plays Peter Quill aka Starlord in the Marvel Universe.

Mark Ruffalo, who played the Hulk in Avengers, also wrote a touching post on his personal Twitter page.

‘All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King,’ he tweeted.

‘This is a crushing blow,’ wrote Get Out director Jordan Peele on Twitter, mere minutes after the actor’s passing was confirmed.

Brie Larson, who stars as Captain Marvel, published an emotional tribute to the star on Twitter and noted that he ‘radiated power and peace.’

‘[Chadwick] stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter,. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten.

‘Rest in power and peace my friend,’ the Academy Award winner concluded.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, was clearly distraught as he remarked on how much he would miss Boseman in his his Instagram tribute.

‘Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman,’ wrote the actor, who included a sweet snapshot.

Captain America, himself, Chris Evans, uploaded a slew of photos of himself and Chadwick to his Instagram and reflected on their time working together.

‘I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility.

‘He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King,’ concluded Evans.

Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Universe film Guardians Of The Galaxy, wrote that her ‘heart is so heavy right now’ and that Chadwick’s ‘passing hit [her] hard.’

‘I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life. It was an honor to have shared minutes with you on screen and to have crossed paths with you during press.

‘Though our acquaintance was light you always left a lasting impression because of your energy, poise and gentle manner. May the Universe deliver you to your promise land brother,’ concluded the 42-year-old actress.

Angela Bassett, who portrayed Chadwick’s mother/the queen in Black Panther, wrote on Instagram that ‘it was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family.’

She noted that during the premiere of the blockbuster film Chadwick ‘reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever!’

‘We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience,’ penned the actress.

‘This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…’thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…’. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.’ #WakandaForever’

Chance The Rapper took to the comment section of Boseman’s Instagram page, where his family’s statement was posted, to write: ‘Wow. We love you so much. Thank you for being so kind. You will be painfully missed. God bless you.’

‘I have no words….This sh*t hurts. Just a all around good brother. You will be missed…. Rest well King,’ wrote comedian Kevin Hart, who uploaded a snapshot of him and Boseman to his Instagram page on Friday.

Jada Pinkett-Smith wrote a tender comment on Chadwick’s Instagram that urged the late actor to ‘Rest in Love.’

Taraji P. Henson was clearly shocked by the news and could hardly compose a comment writing: ‘JESUS!’

Kate Hudson, like many, found Chadwick’s passing ‘devastating’ and wished nothing but ‘love to his family.’

‘this is too heartbreaking. gone way too soon,’ wrote singer The Weeknd, followed by a broken heart emoji and ‘RIP.’

Halle Berry paid homage to Chadwick and described him as ‘an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life despite his personal battle behind the scenes.’

She continued: ‘May we take this as a reminder that you never truly know what the people around you might be going through – treat them with kindness, and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman.’

The Black Panther star passed away on Friday at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward and other family members, as confirmed by his publicist Nicki Fioravante to the Associated Press.

Boseman, who was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016, never spoke publicly about his diagnosis. It, eventually, progressed to stage four.

‘A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,’ wrote Chadwick’s grieving family in a statement.

‘From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,’ the statement concluded.

Boseman became a household name in 2018 with his role as young king T’Challa in Marvel’s blockbuster superhero film Black Panther.

After news of Chadwick’s death broke, celebrities immediately took to social media to send their condolences to the actor’s family and to commemorate his extraordinary life.

Family’s words: Chadwick’s family and publicist confirmed his passing in a statement published to the actor’s official Twitter account on Friday