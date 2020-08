Oprah Winfrey is putting up 26 billboards displaying the portrait of Breona Taylor across the city of Louisville, Kentucky, United States. Each of the billboards stands for every year of Taylor’s life, the 26-year-old who was killed by police in her own home on March 16th, 2020. This is coming a week after Oprah announced […]

