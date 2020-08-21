Orderly Room trial for rape suspects

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the beginning of an Orderly Room trial for Inspector Peter Ibah and his team accused of raping a 23-year-old widow in Rivers State.

The widow was allegedly raped after arresting her for not wearing a face mask.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rivers State in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Ahmed Kontagora, confirmed the trial on Thursday when the state’s branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) prevailed on him to ensure speedy investigation and prosecution of the culprits.

The NBA Chairman, Prince Onyekere, who led executive members of the civil society organisations to the SCID, demanded an impartial investigation into the matter.

He said their interest was to stop violence against women.